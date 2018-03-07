Drinkers escape as car smashes into busy Edinburgh pub

A BAR worker has told how she is astonished no one was hurt when a car smashed through the front of a city pub.

Punters were casually enjoying their usual tipple at the Gray’s Mill pub, in Slateford, when a Ford Mondeo was driven into the wall of the building causing significant damage on Tuesday night.

Pictures of the damage caused when a car ran into the Grays Inn pub at Slateford

Nobody was injured but one regular customer was particularly fortunate after vacating the seat where the car crashed just 20 minutes earlier. Police confirmed that two women, aged 30 and 27, have been arrested in connection with a road traffic collision.

The pub was left with a gaping hole in the front of the premises with the damages expected to cost up to £15,000 to repair.

Bar worker Hailey Walker, 24, said: “I had never heard a bang like that.

“I had such a fright. Luckily everyone was ok.

“You could see the headlight coming through the pub.

“It gradually got worse as the bricks starting crumbling away.

“It was so lucky that a gentleman who is a regular in the pub sits on the seat on the other side of that wall had left shortly before.”

Hailey called the police following the incident at 10.45pm.

She said: “I heard a massive bang and me and my colleague walked out to see people getting out of the vehicle.

“I called the police.”

Slateford Road was cordoned off just after 11pm until around 12.15am when the vehicle was recovered while the fire service was called to check on the safety of the car.

Paul Marinello, who has co-owned The Gray’s Mill for more than 20 years, told the Evening News: “I got a call from bar staff at around 10.45pm saying ‘you’re not going to believe this but a car has crashed through the pub’.

“It’s absolutely nuts.

“When I got to the scene and saw the police cordon I was fearing the worst. I saw the gaping hole in the front of the pub and I couldn’t believe it. It’s very lucky no one was injured - either those inside or standing outside having a cigarette.

The 52-year-old added: “I’m just astounded and the work could cost around £10,000-£15,000.

“Thankfully we’re insured.

“It was carnage this morning with a mess and we’ve had to make sure the structure is safe for us to open.

“A local joiner came out last night and boarded the hole up and it’s going to take a couple of weeks for it to be completely fixed.”

The pub opened as usual yesterday while repair work began and regulars revealed their shock while supping a pint.

One punter said: “I heard a massive bang. Many people rushed out to see what had happened. If anyone had been sat at the other side they’d have been gone. There’s been a lot of damage.”

A police investigation is currently ongoing in relation to incident.

