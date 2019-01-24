Drivers across Edinburgh urged to take ‘extra caution’ as icy weather strikes

Motorists are being urged to travel with ‘extra caution’ today following weather alerts from the Met Office.

Police Scotland warned motorists that journeys may be hazardous following fresh ice overnight.

A statement this morning read: “Police Scotland is advising that the Met Office has issued an alert and that conditions for travel may be hazardous and EXTRA CAUTION should be exercised.”

The force advised drivers to make sure their vehicles were ready for the conditions.

“If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicles are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours,” the warning read.

“Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes.”

