ScotRail reported at 5.37am that it was working with emergency services on Monday morning following an incident on the train line between Prestonpans and Longniddry.

LNER also reported delays between Edinburgh and Dunbar saying all lines were closed after a person was hit by a train.

Police Scotland has been contacted for a comment on the incident.

ScotRail put in place a ticket acceptance arrangement with Lothian Buses while the line was closed.

At around 7am an update was issued saying that arrangements were being made to start and terminate a service at Prestonpans which would be calling at Wallyford, Musselburgh and Edinburgh.

An update shortly after 8.30am confirmed that the line was clear and normal services would resume.

A number of train services are facing delays this morning following an incident on the East Coast mainline between Edinburgh and Dunbar.

It read: “Emergency services have carried out their investigations and have now handed the line back.

"Normal working can now resume and services will now call at all stations to North Berwick and Dunbar.”

