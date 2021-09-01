Easter Road Crash: Fire crew clear away smashed car following two-vehicle crash on road in Edinburgh
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service cleared a smashed car from a road in Edinburgh following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday morning.
Police Scotland reported that they recieved a report at 8.25am on Wednesday morning in the Easter Road area of Edinburgh.
No injuries were reported.
Witnesses spotted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crew pushing a wrcked red car along the road following the incident.
Buses had been diverted and traffic was backed up along the busy road.
However, it is understood that traffic is running again and the road is clear.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25am, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the Easter Road area of Edinburgh. No injuries were reported."
SFRS have been contacted for comment.