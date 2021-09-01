Fire crew seen pushing a smashed red car on Easter Road, Edinburgh (Photo: Beth Murray).

Police Scotland reported that they recieved a report at 8.25am on Wednesday morning in the Easter Road area of Edinburgh.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses spotted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crew pushing a wrcked red car along the road following the incident.

Buses had been diverted and traffic was backed up along the busy road.

However, it is understood that traffic is running again and the road is clear.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25am, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the Easter Road area of Edinburgh. No injuries were reported."

SFRS have been contacted for comment.

