Easter Road Crash: Fire crew push smashed car following two-vehicle crash on road in Edinburgh
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been spotted pushing a smashed car on a road in Edinburgh following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.
Police Scotland reported that they recieved a report at 8.25am on Wednesday morning in the Easter Road area of Edinburgh.
No injuries were reported.
Witnesses spotted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crew pushing a smashed red car along the road following the incident.
Buses were previously being diverted and there was traffic all the way up the road.
However, it is understood that traffic is running again and the road is clear.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25am, officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash in the Easter Road area of Edinburgh. No injuries were reported."
SFRS have been contacted for comment.