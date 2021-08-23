Easter Road crash: Man in hospital after collision between car and motorbike

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorbike in Edinburgh.

By Scott Mccartney
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:19 am
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:31 am

The incident happened shortly after 8am this morning at Easter Road.

Police confirmed that a man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10am on Monday, 23 August, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on Easter Road in Edinburgh involving a car and a motorbike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A motorcyclist is understood to be involved in the incident.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.