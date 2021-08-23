Easter Road crash: Man in hospital after collision between car and motorbike
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a motorbike in Edinburgh.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:19 am
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 10:31 am
The incident happened shortly after 8am this morning at Easter Road.
Police confirmed that a man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.10am on Monday, 23 August, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on Easter Road in Edinburgh involving a car and a motorbike.
“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”