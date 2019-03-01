EasyJet Edinburgh-Hamburg flight turns back after crew member takes ill on board

Have your say

An EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to Hamburg was forced to turn back this morning shortly after taking off because a crew member needed medical assistance.

The plane left Edinburgh shortly at about 7am but was forced to declare an on-board emergency soon after.

The flight was forced to turn back this morning. Pic: International Flight Network twitter.

On twitter, International Flight Network wrote: “Easyjet flight U26931 from Edinburgh (EDI) to Hamburg (HAM) has declared a general emergency and is returning to Edinburgh.”

It then added: “Update: Easyjet flight U26931 from Edinburgh (EDI) to Hamburg (HAM) returned to Edinburgh due to a ‘crew welfare issue’.”

An EasyJet spokeswoman said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY6931 from Edinburgh to Hamburg returned to Edinburgh after take-off as a result of a crew member requiring medical assistance. Following a routine landing, the aircraft was met by medical services.

“A replacement crew member will now operate the flight and we would like to apologise to passengers for the delay caused by the diversion and thank them for their patience.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority.”

