EasyJet Edinburgh-Hamburg flight turns back as emergency declared over ‘crew member’s welfare’

An EasyJet flight from Edinburgh to Hamburg was forced to turn back this morning shortly after taking off, reportedly due to a crew member’s welfare.

The plane left Edinburgh shortly at about 7am but was forced to declare an on-board emergency soon after.

On twitter, International Flight Network wrote: “Easyjet flight U26931 from Edinburgh (EDI) to Hamburg (HAM) has declared a general emergency and is returning to Edinburgh.”

It then added: “Update: Easyjet flight U26931 from Edinburgh (EDI) to Hamburg (HAM) returned to Edinburgh due to a ‘crew welfare issue’.”

More details to follow.

