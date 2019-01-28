Easyjet Manchester-Iceland flight diverted to Edinburgh due to ‘disruptive passenger’

An easyJet flight from Manchester to Reykjavik was diverted via Edinburgh Airport this evening because of a passenger behaving disruptively on board.

The 4pm flight from Manchester to Keflavik Airport, just south-west of the Icelandic capital, was due to arrive at 7pm but was forced to land in the Capital because of the incident.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY1805 from Manchester to Keflavik was required to divert to Edinburgh and was met by police on arrival due to a passenger behaving disruptively.

“easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard.

“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”

The flight has continued on to Iceland.

