Edinburgh Airport accused of ‘worst parking value’ in UK

EDINBURGH Airport has been accused of offering some of the worst value for money for parking out of all UK flight hubs.

More than two-thirds of airports have raised their parking fees for drivers picking up friends or relatives this summer, according to new analysis.

Thirteen out of 19 airports have hiked their prices for car parks close to terminals that drivers can use when picking up passengers, the RAC study claims.

The most expensive is London Luton, where it costs £8 for up to 30 minutes’ parking, researchers found.

This is compared with £7 for 40 minutes last year.

London Stansted in Essex is the second most expensive, with motorists charged £5.50 to park for up to half an hour, followed by Birmingham airport where the fee is £5.10 for no more than one hour. The airports have raised their prices by 50p and 20p respectively this year.

Out of four airports with an initial charge of £4, Edinburgh’s fee only gives drivers 15 minutes of parking.

London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester all allow twice as long for the same price. The largest percentage increase in charges has been inflicted on drivers using Southampton airport. Its fee doubled from £1 to £2.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With thousands of motorists driving to airports to pick up and drop off friends and family members, many will unfortunately find themselves shocked by some of the extortionate parking tariffs operated by some airports.

“Our advice is to check parking fees and time limits well before setting out for an airport this summer so as to avoid a nasty shock.

“Drivers should also be aware of just how high some charges can be if they inadvertently stay longer picking up or dropping off than they originally meant to.”

But a spokesman for Edinburgh Airport hit back, saying: “Some airports may have raised prices for summer – we’re not one of them. The RAC does know a thing or two about price rises given it’s hiked up its own prices for customers, but on this occasion, the research lacks credibility as compares apples with pears.

“Airport car parks, like breakdown companies, have different products and packages and it seems somewhat unrepresentative to extract individual figures in isolation.

“Edinburgh is one of the only major UK airports to offer a free pick up and drop off area – a popular service that we are committed to maintaining.”