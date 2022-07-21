Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A photo posted on Twitter showed dozens of golf bags piled up inside the airport on Tuesday – however those hoping for a swift resolution were left disappointed, with golf pros forced to play without their clubs – and some even pulling out of events due to the baggage situation.

Scottish golfer Neil Fenwick was forced to pull out of an event in Germany, after his clubs were lost.

He had to withdraw from the Challenge Tour, with his place in the field being filled by Scott Henry, a fellow Scot.

He told The Scotsman: “It’s been a disaster.

“My clubs never arrived and, with only eight starts, I felt there was no point in wasting one playing with a cobbled-together set.

“It’s a nightmare for me and I’m gutted but feel I had to make the decision to give me best chances to make use of my starts.

Airports are struggling to cope with post-pandemic demand because of staff shortages among airlines and handling agents. (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

“Travel is a nightmare at the moment it and seems I got unlucky on Monday at Edinburgh, which was a complete disaster earlier in the week.”

Canadian pro Mackenzie Hughes was amongst several golfers who lost their bags on their travels back from the 150th Open Championship in St Andrews. He was left trying to track down eight of his family's bags, after they didn’t arrive in Dublin following his flight from Edinburgh.

There were also issues at the airport prior to The Open with new clubs having to be made for Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland, after his own didn’t arrive in time for game play. American pro Keith Mitchell also faced a delay in his preparation, but his clubs arrived in time for the tournament.

Venezuelan-born pro Jhonattan Vegas was forced to play the first few rounds of the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick without his clubs after his bags were also lost.

Last week, he took to Twitter to complain, writing: “Two weeks in Europe and 8 pieces of luggage lost. Thanks @lufthansa @airfrance for making our trip miserable. UNACCEPTABLE”.

On Tuesday, travellers were forced to wait outside for their bags in blistering heat, as luggage handler Swissport opened their facility to try and clear a backlog of unclaimed baggage. However, many were turned away and asked to return the next day.

Swissport has not been the only baggage handler with issues in the airport. Musselburgh local Martin Gray has been without his bag for over a week, after handlers Menzies failed to return it.

He loaded his case onto the Lufthansa check-in belt in Venice on July 10, and while his partners arrived in Edinburgh, his never showed.

Mr Gray said: “Since then we've spent hours on the phone to Lufthansa handling agent Menzies. No answer, no messages returned.

"We finally called in at the Menzies warehouse near the airport a couple of days ago and found some overworked staff members.

"They were lovely, and filed a Property Irregularity Report, something we should have had the day we arrived, but having had no communication from anyone - Edinburgh Airport, Menzies or Lufthansa after that initial contact - it never happened.

He added: “Losing the bag is annoying - my favourite shoes are in there, and some medication, but it's not a matter of life and death in my instance.

"I feel for the tourists at the start of their holidays, and families left without buggies.

"The basic problem is lack of communication - there's no excuse.”

Edinburgh Airport are not responsible for baggage, as this is managed by handling agents Swissport, Menzies and WFS.

Today, Swissport opened a temporary baggage facility at the Royal Highland Centre, where passengers can collect delayed bags. The secure Lowland Hall facility at Ingliston will be open each day from 9am to 5pm

A Swissport spokesperson said: "We apologise to passengers who’ve experienced delays to the return of their baggage at Edinburgh Airport. In busy periods such as the current peak travel time, the knock-on effects of delays across the travel process, such as air traffic issues, short-shipped luggage and late changes to flight schedules, can create challenging conditions for baggage handlers.

"We have brought in additional staff to help our team and are updating passengers with details of our secure baggage repatriation facility at Ingliston to ensure we can reunite them with their baggage as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: “Although large amounts of baggage had been anticipated on Monday, the volume of golf clubs which required processing was far higher than forecast. This caused a delay in the baggage system however this was resolved and all bags were processed by Tuesday morning.

“Handling agents are now working hard to repatriate bags with their owners, and we are doing what we can to support them in this.

"These are challenging times for the entire aviation industry. We thank passengers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused."