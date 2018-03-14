Edinburgh Airport expected to announce China flights

Have your say

A long-awaited air route to China has been secured by Edinburgh Airport, The Scotsman understands.

A major route announcement is due to be made at the airport tomorrow morning.

An industry source said: "It is a route which the airport has been seeking for a long time."

Edinburgh has pursued direct Chinese flights for years because of their huge potential for bringing tourists to Scotland and developing business links.

Scottish ministers have described it as a "key priority" for route development.

The expected route follows Scotland on Sunday revealing in December a new deal between London and Beijing to increase the number of permitted flights between the UK and China.

An extra 50 flights a week to and from non-London airports will be allowed after the total from the UK was increased from 40 to 100 in 2016.

The UK Department for Transport said at the time: “Scotland’s airports could be set for the country’s first-ever scheduled services to China following a landmark deal on aviation access.”

A total of 41,000 visits were made from China to Scotland in 2016, which generated spending of £36 million.

Scottish exports to China reached £2.5 billion in the year to last September.

The first non-London flights to China were launched from Manchester in 2016.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said at the time of the December announcement: “This is fantastic news and in my opinion brings the prospect of a direct Edinburgh China service even closer.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said at the time: “Securing direct links between Scotland and China is one of our key priorities for route development.

"We continue to work closely with airports and Chinese airlines to present a compelling case.

"The agreement with China is certainly helpful and we were pleased to be part of these negotiations.”

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said today: "We would not comment on any speculation."

