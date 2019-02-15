Edinburgh Airport to introduce new valet parking for passengers

Edinburgh Airport is investing £12 million in new technology to increase parking space for passengers and introduce a new valet system for those leaving their vehicles before flying.

Bosses at Turnhouse revealed a dedicated facility will be built on the current surface car park, with an additional 5000 parking spaces being provided by 2021.

A new valet service will begin this summer and is designed to be as “straightforward as possible” for customers.

Passengers will drive their cars through a new dedicated entrance where HD cameras will take 360-degree images of the vehicle.

Vehicles park in one of the ferry lanes before passengers then have a short walk to purpose-built reception area.

At the kiosks, passengers scan their digital ticket from the app, email or type in booking reference. They then check their car in, tag their keys before dropping them through a secure chute.

Passengers then walk to check-in and head off on holiday. On their return, they scan their QR code and retrieve their key from a locker and receive information on where their car is parked and ready to.

Alec Hodgson, head of parking at Edinburgh Airport, said: “We’ve looked at our current parking options and identified an innovative facility which will revolutionise parking at Scotland’s busiest airport. By using the latest technology and adapting to the digital age we are in, we are offering a self-service product which is more convenient for our passengers.

“This is the first approach of its kind in Scotland and again we are proud to be leading the industry by embracing technology and planning for the future. We will deliver 5000 new spaces by 2021 and enhance availability and affordability of parking at Edinburgh Airport by using our space more efficiently.

“We know passengers want a smooth and effective start to their holidays or business trips and we’re striving to offer that, starting with the vehicle drop off. The positive passenger experience is crucial to our business and something that will always be at the heart of our approach.”