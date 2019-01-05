Edinburgh Airport to strengthen security after Gatwick drone chaos

Edinburgh Airport has confirmed that it has plans to strengthen security measures to fight the threat from drones.

The move follows major disruption at Gatwick airport, Britain’s second busiest airport last month in the run up to Christmas, after claims that drones had been spotted in the vicinity.

Around 1,000 flights were cancelled with more than 140,000 passengers affected during 36 hours between 19 and 21 December.

Scottish airports have already increased patrols around their perimeters and are other measures, including extending no-fly zones, are being considered.

A number of Scottish airports including Edinburgh and Glasgow airports, had incoming and outgoing flights re-rerouted due to the Gatwick chaos.

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh Airport said: “We carry out regular patrols of our airfield and they play a part in the identification of any threats, including drones, and we have stepped up those patrols. We have other measures in place which we have reviewed and plan to strengthen in light of the Gatwick incident.”