Edinburgh-bound flight forced to make emergency landing in Manchester

A flight bound for Edinburgh had to make an emergency landing in Manchester after a passenger took ill.

READ MORE - Edinburgh-Madrid easyJet flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill

Passengers on the easyJet flight from Tenerife were forced to leave the aircraft after landing as it was not possible to refuel.

The incident occurred on Friday, just a day after another easyjet flight, this time leaving Edinburgh for Madrid, was forced to land south of the border after a passenger required urgent medical assistance.

Those forced to disembark at Manchester were quoted as saying they’d been left “stranded” by the airline as they spoke to the Daily Record.

However, easyJet insist they provided accommodation, meals and seats on other flights for those looking to get to Edinburgh.

A spokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY6950 from Tenerife to Edinburgh was diverted to Manchester due to a passenger on board requiring urgent medical assistance. The passenger was assisted by our cabin crew on board and paramedics met the aircraft on arrival in Manchester.

“Fuelling staff at Manchester were unable refuel the aircraft which unfortunately led crew to exceed their legally permitted flying hours and all passengers were required to disembark.

“easyJet did everything possible to minimise the impact of the diversion, providing hotel rooms and meals for passengers as well as the next available alternative flights to Edinburgh. Passengers who chose to make their own way back to Edinburgh will be reimbursed.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and whilst this was outside of our control, we would like to thank passengers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience experienced.”