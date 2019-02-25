Edinburgh-Bristol easyJet flight grounded at Birmingham as passengers report ‘burning smell’ on board

Have your say

An easyJet flight between Edinburgh and Bristol was forced to land at Birmingham Airport today after an emergency was declared on board.

The 4pm flight from the Capital had to land at the West Midlands airport because of a problem on board.

One passenger on board the aircraft said there was a “smell of burning” and that it was a “bit scary.”

Those on board were told there was a problem with a fan that was overheating.

A picture sent in by a passenger showed the airport’s fire crews responding on the ground.

The passenger said easyJet gave them a £3.50 voucher for a cup of tea and they were put on coaches the rest of the way to Bristol.

