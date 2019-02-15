Edinburgh bus driver slapped by pedestrian after hitting him with vehicle in Leith

Have your say

A bus driver was slapped by a pedestrian after hitting him with his vehicle in the Leith area of Edinburgh today.

A number 22 bus struck a man after he walked across a pedestrian crossing into oncoming traffic on Great Junction Street around 4pm on Friday.

Eyewitnesses told the Evening News a red man was displayed on the lights when the pedestrian attempted to cross the road near the foot of Leith Walk.

It is understood the Lothian Buses driver exited his vehicle to check if the man was injured.

The man then got up from the road and slapped the driver in the face before walking away from the scene.

The bus was subsequently emptied of all passengers and remains in the road. No passengers were injured.

