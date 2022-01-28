Edinburgh buses: Lothian confirms normal weekday service restarts next week
Lothian has confirmed that a ‘normal’ timetable to bus services will resume across its network from the beginning of next week.
The operator commented that it will commence the normal weekday service from Monday, January 31 onwards.
The announcement comes after there was disruption to its services as the company faced staff shortages due to the spike in Omicron cases in December.
Many other transport services including ScotRail were also affected by Omicron rearing its head in Scotland.
Cancellations and a reduction of services severely impacted public mobility across the country.
However, as restrictions ease and Covid cases peak, Lothian said the normal weekday service will resume.
A Lothian spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that from this Monday (31 January) a normal weekday service will be reinstated on the Lothian network.
"We'd like to thank all customers for their patience and all colleagues for their continued efforts and commitment during this time.”