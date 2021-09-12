Pic: Lisa Ferguson

The alterations, which affect Lothian Buses as well airport routes, night buses, EastCoast Buses and Lothiancountry services, came into effect from today.

They followed an analysis of travel patterns and customer demand after COVID restrictions moved to beyond Level Zero.

Lothian Buses highlighted the changes late last month and confirmed a number of key changes from today.

They include more frequent services on some routes, while others will now serve extended routes.

These include:

Service 15 – the morning and evening peak frequency will be increased up to every 10 minutes for staff and students travelling to Easter Bush Campus.

Service 25 – the Monday to Friday daytime frequency will be increased to every 10 minutes to provide additional capacity for students returning at Heriot-Watt and Napier Universities.

Service 33 – the service will be extended from Sheriffhall Park and Ride to the new housing development at Millerhill via Shawfair Park.

Service X33 – the service will be extended from Newtongrange Dalhousie Road to the new housing development at Orchard Grange via Newtongrange high street. An additional morning journey will also be introduced towards Edinburgh.

Service 45 – the service will be fully reintroduced between Heriot-Watt University and Queen Margaret University via Currie, Colinton, Bruntsfield, City Centre, Meadowbank, and Portobello, running every 30 minutes during the day on Mondays to Fridays.

Nighthawk N106 – the service will be reintroduced and will operate via Duddingston Park South, Fort Kinnaird, Newcraighall Road and Newhailes (with one journey on Saturday and Sunday mornings).

Bus panel information hass also been re-instated at stops across the city.

A spokesman for Lothian Buses said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers and colleagues for their patience, understanding and ongoing support over the last 18 months.”

