Edinburgh bypass crash: A720 partially blocked after crash

A slip-road on the Edinburgh bypass is partially blocked after a crash this afternoon.

By Scott McCartney
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 2:10 pm
Two lanes are currently closed.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm at the on-slip at Hermiston Gait.

Traffic on the approach at the A720 is slow as a result of the crash.

Police are on the scene, and lanes 1 and 2 of 4 are currently closed.

Traffic Scotland said of the incident: “The slip to the A720 Eastbound at Hermiston Gait is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident.

"Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”

Updates to follow.

