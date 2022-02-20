Edinburgh bypass crash: A720 partially blocked after crash
A slip-road on the Edinburgh bypass is partially blocked after a crash this afternoon.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 2:10 pm
The incident happened at around 1.30pm at the on-slip at Hermiston Gait.
Traffic on the approach at the A720 is slow as a result of the crash.
Police are on the scene, and lanes 1 and 2 of 4 are currently closed.
Traffic Scotland said of the incident: “The slip to the A720 Eastbound at Hermiston Gait is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident.
"Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”
Updates to follow.