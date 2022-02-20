Edinburgh bypass crash: A720 partially blocked after crash

Two lanes are currently closed.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm at the on-slip at Hermiston Gait.

Traffic on the approach at the A720 is slow as a result of the crash.

Police are on the scene, and lanes 1 and 2 of 4 are currently closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic Scotland said of the incident: “The slip to the A720 Eastbound at Hermiston Gait is currently restricted due to a road traffic incident.

"Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and allow extra time for their journey.”