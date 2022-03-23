The A720 E/B at Baberton is partially blocked as a result of the collision, which occurred sometime around 10.15am.

According to Traffic Scotland, police and TRISS are en-route to the scene.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass at Baberton.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

