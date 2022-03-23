Edinburgh City Bypass: A720 at Baberton partially blocked after two-vehicle crash
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the Edinburgh City Bypass this morning.
By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 10:50 am
The A720 E/B at Baberton is partially blocked as a result of the collision, which occurred sometime around 10.15am.
According to Traffic Scotland, police and TRISS are en-route to the scene.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.