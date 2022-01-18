The bus fire was reported on the A720 by Traffic Scotland at around 10.35am on Tuesday.

It is understood that the bus fire has caused the closure westbound after Old Craighall.

There are no reported injuries at this moment in time, according to Police Scotland.

It is not yet known how the bus caught fire.

Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to use an alternative route and to take care when passing eastbound as there is 'heavy smoke’.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a bus on fire on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass near the Millerhill Junction around 10.30am on Tuesday, 18 January.

"There are no reported injuries and the road is currently closed, with emergency services at the scene.”

Other emergency services have been contacted for comment.

