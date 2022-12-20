News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh city bypass crash: Road near Sheriffhall roundabout on A720 closed after collision

The Edinburgh city bypass has been closed after a crash.

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police Scotland are warning people to avoid the Edinburgh City Bypass as they attend a crash on Tuesday afternoon (December 20).

The road was closed on the A720 from the Sheriff Hall roundabout towards the A1 in both directions following the incident at about 2pm.

Hide Ad

In a statement online, officers said: “Please avoid the area.”

Edinburgh city bypass crash: Road near Sherffhall roundabout on A720 closed after crash as emergency services attend the scene
EdinburghPolice ScotlandA720