Edinburgh city bypass crash: Road near Sheriffhall roundabout on A720 closed after collision
The Edinburgh city bypass has been closed after a crash.
By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Police Scotland are warning people to avoid the Edinburgh City Bypass as they attend a crash on Tuesday afternoon (December 20).
The road was closed on the A720 from the Sheriff Hall roundabout towards the A1 in both directions following the incident at about 2pm.
In a statement online, officers said: “Please avoid the area.”