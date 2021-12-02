Edinburgh City Bypass crash: Significant delays on A720 and M8 as one lane between Calder and Baberton blocked due to collision with police en route
Traffic Scotland has reported that a crash on the A720 has resulted in significant delays of up to half an hour on Thursday morning as one lane is blocked and police are en route.
The crash happened just after 7am on Thursday morning on the A720 eastbound near the Calder Junction.
One lane is blocked on the A720 eastbound between Calder and Baberton near B&Q due to the crash.
It is understood that police and the trunk road incident support service (TRISS) are on the way to the scene.
There is slow moving traffic on the M8 eastbound towards Hermiston Gait and the bypass due to the crash with a current travel time of 30 minutes in the area.
It is not yet known if there are any casualties or how many cars were involved in the collision.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash on the A720 eastbound near the Calder Junction around 7.05am on Thursday, 2 December.
"Emergency services are currently at the scene.”