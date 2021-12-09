The slip road from the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass will be closed for carriageway repairs on the night of Friday 10 December.

The closure will be in place from 8pm until 6:30am on Saturday 11 December.

A diversion for traffic wishing to join the A1 northbound at Old Craighall will be in place via the A1 southbound, returning northbound from Wallyford Junction.

Emergency services and other relevant stakeholders have been consulted in advance of the road closure.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “It is essential that we close the slip road during these works to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, however we’ve arranged for the work to take place overnight to minimise the impact.