The crash took place on the A720 at the Craighall Roundabout.

Traffic Scotland reported the incident at 6:35am, and said that police were in attendance.

According to a Twitter update from Traffic Scotland, the HGV was still fully on the roundabout and not blocking any lanes at 7.20am.

Drivers were warned that “traffic is still slow on approach”.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

