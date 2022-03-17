Edinburgh City Bypass: Traffic slow after crash on A720 involving lorry at the Craighill Roundabout

Police rushed to a crash involving a lorry on the Edinburgh City Bypass early this morning.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 7:55 am

The crash took place on the A720 at the Craighall Roundabout.

Traffic Scotland reported the incident at 6:35am, and said that police were in attendance.

According to a Twitter update from Traffic Scotland, the HGV was still fully on the roundabout and not blocking any lanes at 7.20am.

Drivers were warned that “traffic is still slow on approach”.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Police are reportedly in attendance at a crash at Craighall Roundabout on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

