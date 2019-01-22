Edinburgh City Bypass travel news: Two multi-vehicle crashes spark traffic chaos

Have your say

Motorists are facing major traffic disruption this morning after two separate multi-vehicle crashes on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Police were alerted to the incidents on the A720 Westbound between Baberton and Calder at around 7.45am.

One crash involved a Kia Sportage, a Ford Fiesta and a VW Passat, while the other involved a Volvo, Citreon Dispatch van and an Audi Q3.

Traffic Scotland say lane 1 of the Westbound carriageway is currently blocked and queues have joined existing congestion back to Gilmerton.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

