Edinburgh commuters face more ticket app failures

Angry commuters are still experiencing issues with the ticketing app for Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams.

The m-tickets app failed for thousands of people during the morning rush hour last week, with many unable to purchase their tickets to get to work.

Some drivers had been letting passengers on the buses for free or giving them time to get the app working, while others demanded a cash fare in order for them to travel.

Lothian Buses advised passengers at the end of last week to take cash for their fare as the app supplier was still working to fix the problems.

But it appears the problems have persisted today, sparking further outrage.

A Tweet from the bus company this morning read: "The m-ticket app is working today with some intermittent issues. If you’re travelling with us, our advice is to buy your tickets out with peak times and to carry an alternative method of payment. No tickets will be lost due to this fault."

Reaction

One Twitter user, Loida Garcia, said: "Once again app not working. Missed 2 buses, finally found some change and of course not exact change so I overpaid. What is the point in purchasing all my bus tickets through the app if then I have to spend even more money? Unreliable. What compensation can we request?"

Peter Hopkins said: "Absolute joke. I need to get the bus this morning and there is no change in the house (because it's 2018) so need to take a 10 minute detour to a cash machine and then buy something from the shop."

Martin Bryce said: "Problem I have is that I now can’t rely on your app. If I need to have bus fares in cash in my pocket then it defeats the purpose. Where do I go or call for a refund? Thanks."

Several more Twitter users responded with reports of similar problems and asked for a refund.

Lothian Buses, through its social media account, said there would not be any refunds because the tickets are not lost and would be available once the app reloads.

The bus company also offered further advice to passengers to put their phones on flight mode, wait 60 seconds and try loading the app again while connecting using mobile data.

But many responded to say the app was still not working despite the advice given.

The bus company once again stressed that its app supplier, Corethree, is working hard to resolve the issues.

The solution

The situation has renewed calls for Lothian to install contactless payment on its buses due to the only other method of payment available being cash with no change provided.

Lothian told the Evening News previously that contactless payment is being trialled on the Airlink 100 service, with a view to being rolled out across its city centre services in the "near future."

In response to this morning's Tweet by Lothian, Craig Cokburn wrote: "Contactless should have been rolled out long ago."