Edinburgh crash: Bus and car collide on Meadow Place Road

Emergency services are on the scene after a crash in Edinburgh this morning.

Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:51 pm
The incident happened on Meadow Place road shortly before midday, when a bus and a car collided.Police have confirmed that the Scottish Ambulance Service are currently in attendance.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Meadow Place Road, Edinburgh, at around 11.25am on Monday, 11 October, 2021, following a crash involving a car and a bus.

“The ambulance service have been called to attend.”

