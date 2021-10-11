Edinburgh crash: Bus and car collide on Meadow Place Road
Emergency services are on the scene after a crash in Edinburgh this morning.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:51 pm
Updated
Monday, 11th October 2021, 12:51 pm
The incident happened on Meadow Place road shortly before midday, when a bus and a car collided.Police have confirmed that the Scottish Ambulance Service are currently in attendance.A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Meadow Place Road, Edinburgh, at around 11.25am on Monday, 11 October, 2021, following a crash involving a car and a bus.
“The ambulance service have been called to attend.”