Edinburgh drivers facing delays after car crashes through fence on Murrayburn Road

Drivers in the west of Edinburgh are facing lengthy delays after a car ploughed through a fence and railings on a busy road.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Murrayburn Road at about 2pm this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said that the vehicle had gone through a fence and some railings but details of injuries are unknown.

She added: “An ambulance has been called as well as a recovery for the vehicle, so that’s causing some delays.”

