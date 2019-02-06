Edinburgh drivers facing delays after car crashes through fence on Murrayburn Road

Drivers in the west of Edinburgh are facing lengthy delays after a car ploughed through a fence and railings on a busy road.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Murrayburn Road at about 2pm this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said that the vehicle had gone through a fence and some railings but details of injuries are unknown.
She added: “An ambulance has been called as well as a recovery for the vehicle, so that’s causing some delays.”
Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital