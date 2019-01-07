Edinburgh man critically injured in South Africa glider crash

Have your say

An Edinburgh man has been injured after a glider crash in South Africa.

Ian Paterson, 60, and second unknown British man were left in a critical condition when their glider crashed in the city of Bloemfontein, central South Africa, at around 2pm local time on Friday, 4 January.

The pair were reportedly trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed by personnel on the ground.

According to local media, the injured men received “advanced life support interventions”, with one being transported to a nearby private hospital by helicopter and the other by ambulance.

It’s believed Mr Paterson underwent surgery on Saturday, 5 January to correct fractures in his left arm, however his current condition is unknown.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority is said to be investigating the incident.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital