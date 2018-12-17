Edinburgh motorists face extra delays after two crashes on City Bypass

Motorists have been facing extra rush hour delays this evening following two crashes on different parts of the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The first accident, involving two vehicles, happened at Sheriffhall Roundabout and left one lane blocked. And in the last few minutes, another crash between two cars happened on the A720 City Bypass at Gilmerton which left one lane blocked. A police spokeswoman said both collisions were “minor bumps” and that there are no injuries. READ MORE: Four injured after car overturns in The Meadows

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital