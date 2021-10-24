Edinburgh road closed by emergency services following suspected collision

Emergency services, including police and an ambulance crew, were seen on Seafield Road, close to the seafront, on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed the area’s traffic bridge has been cordoned off both ways by officers as a result of a crash, whilst a pathway has been kept open.

Edinburgh's Seafield Road has been closed by police following an apparent collision. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

