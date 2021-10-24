Edinburgh road closed by emergency services following suspected collision
A railway bridge in Edinburgh is thought to have been closed in both directions following a collision.
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 6:07 pm
Emergency services, including police and an ambulance crew, were seen on Seafield Road, close to the seafront, on Sunday afternoon.
It is believed the area’s traffic bridge has been cordoned off both ways by officers as a result of a crash, whilst a pathway has been kept open.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
More to follow.