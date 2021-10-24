Edinburgh road closed by emergency services following suspected collision

A railway bridge in Edinburgh is thought to have been closed in both directions following a collision.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 6:07 pm

Emergency services, including police and an ambulance crew, were seen on Seafield Road, close to the seafront, on Sunday afternoon.

It is believed the area’s traffic bridge has been cordoned off both ways by officers as a result of a crash, whilst a pathway has been kept open.

Read More

Read More
Historic Edinburgh pub makes way for luxury flats and coffee shop

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Edinburgh's Seafield Road has been closed by police following an apparent collision. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

EdinburghEmergency servicesPolice Scotland