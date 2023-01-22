The A720 Edinburgh City Bypass will shut between the Dreghorn Junction and Calder Junction for three nights, starting on Monday, January 30. The westbound carriageway will be shut from 20.30pm to 6am each night, to ensure the safety of workers and road users while the road is resurfaced.

During these closures, westbound traffic will be redirected from Dreghorn to Calder via Dreghorn Link, Redford Road, Colinton Road, Wester Hailes Road and Calder Road. This diversion is four miles long and will add an estimated seven minutes to affected journeys.

The westbound carriageway is expected to fully re-open at 6am on February 1.

A section of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass will shut for three nights.

Transport Scotland’s operating company, BEAR Scotland, will carry out the roadworks over three nights. Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the A720 between Dreghorn and Calder will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them to be carried out primarily during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

He added: “We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”