Edinburgh roadworks: Albany Street to close for three weeks for gas network upgrade

A busy road in the city centre is to close for an estimated three weeks to allow for ongoing gas main renewal work.

Albany Street will be shut to all traffic at its junction with Broughton Street from Thursday, 24 January until Thursday, 14 February.

The maintenance works are part of SGN’s £500,000 investment to upgrade the gas network in the area.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: Fresh ice warning for Lothians | Fears of noise disruption at Royal Mile street market | Traffic and travel

SGN will also be working between York Place and the roundabout for London Street/East London Street, which will be closed to northbound traffic. Parking restrictions will also be in place.

A SGN spokesperson said: “We’re investing £500,000 to upgrade our gas network in the Broughton Street area of Edinburgh.

“This essential project us involves replacing our old gas mains with new plastic pipe to ensure a continued safe and reliable gas supply for the local area for many years to come.

“We worked closely with the local authorities in planning our project which started on Monday 7 January, and will take around 26 weeks to complete.

“We’ll be working in Broughton Street between York Place and the roundabout for London Street/East London Street for roughly 12 weeks. The road will be closed to northbound traffic and parking restrictions will be in place.

“We will then be working in London Street and Forth Street, and parking restrictions will be in place. During our work in Forth Street, the road will be closed in two separate sections. Motorists will be required to follow signed diversion routes.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital