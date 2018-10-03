Edinburgh roadworks: All lanes now open on Queensferry Road at Barnton

Motorists in the west of Edinburgh will breathe a sigh of relief today as the Queensferry Road lane closures at Barnton were removed.

Work has been taking place in the area between Drum Brae North and Barnton junction to install water, electricity and telephone connections to a new care home project.

At the weekend two lanes on Queensferry Road were closed off and a contraflow system was put in place. But from early on Monday morning the route was opened up to a single lane closure, with a small part of the road still blocked off.

Many commuters have been venting their anger on social media this week due to hour-long delays experienced at peak times, with some calling it "soul-destroying" and others suggesting a better time to do the work would have been in the October holidays.

But a Tweet posted this afternoon by the Edinburgh Travel News account, run by members of the city council's roads team, says: "Don't want to jump the gun here (we've not had the official update yet) but traffic management at Barnton has just been cleared and all lanes are currently open on Queensferry Road."

A council spokeswoman later said that they have heard all traffic management has been removed on Queensferry Road.

Several Twitter users are clearly happy with the news with one, @cgscotland500, exclaiming: "Hallelujah!"

But another Tweeter, Grahame Case, also highlighted that works are due to start shortly at Clermiston Road North.

McLaughlin and Harvey, the firm doing the work at Barnton, issued a press release last week to apologise in advance for the traffic disruption, saying it was not possible to complete the works during previous lane closures on Queensferry Road due to unforeseen engineering difficulties.

The release also said that the roadworks would be running from September 28th until Friday, October 5th. It is thought the extra two days were scheduled in case of any unforeseen issues with the work.