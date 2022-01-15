Edinburgh roadworks: Here is a list of the planned roadworks in the Capital on Sunday

Edinburgh council has alerted road users to works across the Capital on Sunday.

There will be temporary lights at Viewforth as work is underway on Dundee Street, with Drysdale Road closing.

There will also be temporary lights outside the Lidle on Niddrie Mains Roads, as well as Chrichton Street so work can continue on Chapel Street.

Northumberland Street will also be closed on Sunday, and for four days after that.

