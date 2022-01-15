Edinburgh roadworks: Here is a list of the planned roadworks in the Capital on Sunday

Here are the streets in Edinburgh where there are planned roadworks on Sunday, January 16.

By Rachel Mackie
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 3:41 pm

Edinburgh council has alerted road users to works across the Capital on Sunday.

There will be temporary lights at Viewforth as work is underway on Dundee Street, with Drysdale Road closing.

There will also be temporary lights outside the Lidle on Niddrie Mains Roads, as well as Chrichton Street so work can continue on Chapel Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Edinburgh roadworks: Here is a list of the planned roadworks in the Capital on Sunday

Northumberland Street will also be closed on Sunday, and for four days after that.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh residents fight restaurant bid to 'hijack' their cellars

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Edinburgh