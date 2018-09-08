Edinburgh roadworks: Roads to watch out for this weekend

Have your say

Following a summer of roadworks leaving commuters livid at traffic delays, city works will continue to cause motoring obstructions around Edinburgh this weekend.

With the hubbub of the Festival now done, motorists can expect quieter roads in and around Edinburgh this week, though there will still be some significant delays on the roads at the south west of the city.

-Queen Street between North Charlotte Street and North Castle Street: Lanes closed due to building works.

-A90 Queensferry Road at Craigleith Junction: Westbound lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed.

-A772 between Gilmerton Station Road and City Bypass: Road currently restricted due to cyclepath works.

-Rose Street, west section between Hanover Street and South St David Street: Road currently closed due to gutter maintenance.

-A702 Bruntsfield Place: Citybound lane closed due to manhole repairs.

-A702 Morningside Road: Roads currently restricted due to traffic light repairs.

-B901 Inverleith Row: Road currently restricted due to gas and water works.

-Saughton Road North: Roads currently restricted due to cable work.

-A8 St Johns Road at Corstorphine Bank Drive: Lanes closed due to building work.

-B701 Oxgangs Road: Roads currently restricted due to ironwork repairs.