Edinburgh's weekend events: plan your journey in advance

A number of public events are taking place around Edinburgh this weekend - and you may want to plan your journey around them.

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in place on Easter Road as Hibs play Kilmarnock at home on Saturday at 3pm.

Other events include the annual Kilt Walk, as well as a rolling road closure on Portobello High Street, Abercorn Terrace and John Street for the Scottish Granesh Festival, a celebration of Indian and Scottish cultural ties.

Various other roads around the city centre will be affected by the Riding of the Marches, a popular family event which is expected to attract about 280 horses and riders.

To avoid getting caught up in any delays, it's worth taking note of the timings as shown above.