Edinburgh's weekend roadworks and public events

Motorists should look out for these roadworks and public events taking place in and around the capital this weekend.

To help you plan your journey, here is a list as posted by the Edinburgh Travel News Twitter account, which is handled by members of the City Council's roads team.

Roadworks

Market Street - city centre at Waverley Bridge and Cockburn Street; A three-way temporary traffic lights system will be in place from tomorrow morning due to gas mains excavation works. The lights will be manually controlled from 7am-7pm. Waverley Bridge will be closed to southbound traffic from Princes Street. Sep 22 at 9:30am to Oct 7th at 4pm.

Queen Street - between North Charlotte Street and North Castle Street; Due to a crane lift for steel deliveries for the Erskine House redevelopment; lane closures and contraflow in place; Sat Sep 22nd at 7am to Sun Sep 23rd at 8pm.

George Street - Frederick Street to Castle Street; Road closed to westbound traffic due to a crane lift; Sat Sep 22nd 7am-6pm

Queensferry Street A90 - between Alva Street and Shandwick Place; BT cable repairs; lane closures and contraflow; Sun Sep 23rd at 8am to Mon Sep 24th at 6pm

Lower Granton Road A901 - West of Wardie Square; two-way temporary traffic lights in place for council repairs to a collapsed gully; Sun Sep 23rd 9am-4pm

Salamander Street A199 - Leith at Bath Road; four-way temporary traffic lights for repairs to traffic detection loops; Sun Sep 23rd 9:30am-3:30pm.

Events

Tynecastle - Hearts v Livingston - Mcleod Street closed, local parking restrictions will be signposted; Sat Sep 22nd 2pm-5.30pm

East Lothian - Scottish half marathon. Road closure details here . Bus diversion routes here

The Edinburgh Travel News Twitter account has also posted that there are some events taking place at the Royal Highland Centre this weekend, meaning Hallyards Road will be closed at the A8 and a temporary 40mph speed restriction between Gogarburn and Ratho Station, adding that this is worth considering if travelling to the airport.