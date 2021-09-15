Edinburgh to Arbroath: ScotRail services suspended after emergency incident on the line

The transport company has warned that due to the emergency incident on the line between Ladybank and Dundee, trains between Edinburgh, Dundee, Arbroath and Aberdeen will be affected.

Police Scotland has confirmed that they were made aware of the fire at around 5.50 am on Wednesday, and the Scottish Fire and Rescue has been contacted for comment.

The train involved is not a ScotRail train and there has not been any casualties reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some trains have been diverted, and rail replacement services are being sourced, although currently, valid tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach buses within Fife.

Trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen have been diverted via Perth and the service between Edinburgh and Arbroath has been suspended.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.