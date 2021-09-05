The transport provider warned there would also not be any rail replacement running along the route between the two cites.

The operator tweeted: “Travelling today?

"There will be NO ScotRail services or replacement buses running between Edinburgh and Glasgow on any route due to engineering works and trade union strike action.”

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have been warning of prolonged strike actions after no pay increase was offered.

Strikes among conductors have been taking place every Sunday since the end of March in a dispute over overtime pay.

Glasgow SNP MSPs have separately written to the RMT union asking them to suspend a ballot on proposed strike action that would disrupt the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

RMT members, who comprise the largest part of ScotRail’s unionised workforce, are being recommended to back a strike “during the whole duration of the Cop26 conference” in November.

