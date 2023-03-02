A crash on the A68 near the Edinburgh City Bypass (A720) at around 7am this morning has led to queueing traffic on both major roads during the rush hour traffic.

The crash near Dalkeith and Pathhead has left the A68 partially blocked, with queueing traffic reported on both the A68 and the nearby A720.

AA Traffic News said this morning: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A68 both ways between A720 Edinburgh City Bypass (Millerhill Junction) and A6094 (Salters Road Junction). Police directing traffic.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A68 this morning. Photo by Traffic Scotland.

Traffic Scotland said: “The A68 is currently restricted in both directions following an earlier road traffic collision. Emergency services are at the scene and controlling traffic.”

AA Traffic News also reported delays of 18 minutes on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Westbound between A772 Gilmerton Road (Gilmerton Junction) and A702 Biggar Road (Lothian Burn Junction) this morning.

