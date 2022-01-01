Edinburgh Traffic: Moredun Dykes Road closed due to accident outside Gilmerton Primary School in Edinburgh

Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision outside a primary school in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 4:39 pm

The incident is said to have occurred outside Gilmerton Primary School on Moredun Dykes Road, at some point during this afternoon.

Police have confirmed that officers are on the scene of the accident.

Moredun Dykes Road has been closed as a result.

Police Scotland have been contacted for further comment.

