Edinburgh traffic: Part of M8 closed as emergency services rush to vehicle fire between Edinburgh and Glasgow
Blaze shuts major road between Edinburgh and Glasgow
A vehicle fire caused the M8 to be closed overnight.
Police were alerted to the blaze, which took place on the M8 westbound near Junction 6, at around 11.55am on Saturday, May 20. Emergency services descended on the scene, between Edinburgh and Glasgow. The road was closed for around an hour, but has now fully re-opened. No-one was injured in the fire.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.55am on Saturday, 20 May, 2023 we received a report that a vehicle was on fire on M8 westbound near junction 6. There were no reports of any injuries." A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.