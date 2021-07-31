Edinburgh traffic: Three-car crash forces closure of Pleasance
A three-car crash prompted the closure of Pleasance in both directions on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 3:01 pm
The cars are understood to have collided at the junction of the Southside road with East Adam Street at around 1:30pm.
Photos taken at the scene showed a badly-damaged black SUV facing up the hill, with a white and a blue hatchback facing in the opposite direction.
Police officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also pictured in attendance.
A spokesperson for the force said the cars have since been removed and confirmed that Pleasance has reopened to traffic.