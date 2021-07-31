Edinburgh traffic: Three-car crash forces closure of Pleasance

A three-car crash prompted the closure of Pleasance in both directions on Saturday afternoon.

By Conor Marlborough
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 3:01 pm

The cars are understood to have collided at the junction of the Southside road with East Adam Street at around 1:30pm.

Photos taken at the scene showed a badly-damaged black SUV facing up the hill, with a white and a blue hatchback facing in the opposite direction.

Police officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also pictured in attendance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson for the force said the cars have since been removed and confirmed that Pleasance has reopened to traffic.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

A crash has prompted the closure of Pleasance in both direction.
Edinburgh