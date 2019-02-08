Edinburgh tram delays due to parked car on tracks

Have your say

Edinburgh Tram passengers are facing delays this morning due to a parked car blocking the line.

An image posted on the official Edinburgh Tram Twitter page showed a blue BMW Estate on the tracks at Eastfield Crossing near Edinburgh Airport.

A part route service was in place however Edinburgh Trams announced at around 8am that the car had been removed and the service is being restored.

An Edinburgh Trams spokesperson said: “Following an earlier incident regarding a parked car on the tracks at Eastfield Crossing, the vehicle now been removed and trams are running full route.”

