Edinburgh trams to fall silent in touching tribute to driver who died after cancer battle

Evelyn Kiernan, who died last week aged 52, will be honoured with a one-minute silence at 11:30am.

Ms Kiernan, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer, initially joined Edinburgh Trams as a driver, before taking on a role in its training team eight year ago.

The company said she had helped “hundreds of Tram Drivers achieve their dreams” during her career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of Edinburgh Trams staff will also wear purple today, in accordance with Ms Kiernan’s wishes.

In a statement, Edinburgh Trams paid tribute to its former employee, writing: “Despite her long battle, Evelyn never failed to remain positive and always had a smile for anyone.

“She continued to be employed as a Senior Driver Trainer and supported the organisation whenever she was able to.”

Evelyn Kiernan, who died last week aged 52, will be honoured with a one-minute silence at 11:30am.

Lea Harrison, Managing Director at Edinburgh Trams said: “Our thoughts are very much with Evelyn’s family and friends at this time.

“It was my great privilege to have known Evelyn and have benefitted from the expertise she brought.

“On behalf of everyone at Edinburgh Trams, I can honestly say she will be sorely miss and her absence felt for a long time to come.”

She added: "Evelyn’s wish was for people to wear purple on the day so you may see some of our colleagues wearing purple and our social media channels change too.”

The company asked for any donations to be made to the Breast of Friends & Family charity.

Contributions can be made here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.