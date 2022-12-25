A month before Alex Salmond's new government was defeated over its bid to scrap Edinburgh's trams in 2007, ministers had not made a final decision on whether to push for the scheme to be abandoned.

Minutes of the first meeting of the SNP Cabinet, just released by National Records of Scotland, show Finance Secretary John Swinney telling his colleagues on May 22, 2007, that more work needed to be done before Cabinet could be asked to "reach a decision on whether or not to proceed" with the trams and the Edinburgh Airport Rail Link (EARL), a controversial project which involved building a tunnel under the runway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SNP's election manifesto had included a pledge to "redirect" the £1.1 billion spending planned on the two schemes and mentioned a £4 million investment in modern buses, as a more effective alternative to the trams. Mr Swinney told the Cabinet cancellation costs would be up to £125m for the trams and £50m for EARL. The minutes note there was "a significant political debate to be had about the merits of the current tram scheme". But it added it would be "preferable from a presentational point of view" to persuade parliament of the merits of an alternative approach "rather than to be defeated on the issue". The Cabinet agreed Mr Swinney should do more work on the proposals before asking Cabinet for a final decision.

Tram works in York Place in January 2013. Picture: Jane Barlow.

A fortnight later, on June 5, 2007, Mr Swinney reported officials were working on a segregated busway between the airport and Haymarket as an alternative to the tram scheme. And there were two options as an alternative to EARL – one involving a train from Waverley to the airport every 15 minutes, the other a new piece of rail known as the Dalmeny Chord and a new station at Gogar, which eventually became Edinburgh Gateway. The minutes of the meeting also note concerns about the quality and reliability of information supplied by council-owned company TIE, which was in charge of the tram project, and the fact it was briefing against the government.

When Cabinet met on June 19, 2007, Mr Swinney told colleagues the Auditor General's findings on the financial viability of the projects were that "while the trams project was sound, both in terms of governance and financial robustness, EARL was considered deficient in both respects". The minutes continue: "Nevertheless the Cabinet's position remained one of opposition to the trams on policy grounds. However it was recognised this position was unlikely to be supported by the parliament. Political judgement would suggest the Government should not seek to block the progress of the trams project but might instead seek to cap the financial contribution to the project at the current level."

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, by June 26, the day before the trams debate in the parliament, the government was pressing ahead with its manifesto pledge, but anticipating defeat. The minutes say: "Assuming the parliament voted in favour of continuing with the trams project and further reviewing EARL, the government's position would be the level of funding for trams would be limited to the commitment made by the previous administration, £500m." No further expenditure would be authorised on EARL pending the review.

On June 27, the SNP's attempt to cancel the tram project was defeated by 81 votes to 47 when Labour, Lib Dem, Conservative and Green MSPs united to save the trams. EARL was cancelled in September 2007 on grounds of cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the handover of the first completed section of the tram route from the contractor to the council In March 2013 the then Transport Minister Keith Brown took a tram from Ingliston to the airport. Picture: Neil Hanna.