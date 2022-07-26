The lines were closed at around 3pm on Tuesday, due to trespassers on the railway, however, they have now re-opened.
Scotrail informed customers of the incident on Twitter, writing: “Due to trespassers on the railway at Haymarket all lines are closed.
"Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.