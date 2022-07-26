Edinburgh travel: All lines re-open at Haymarket after incident with trespassers on the railway

All lines have re-opened at Haymarket Station, after an incident on the railway.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 3:45 pm

The lines were closed at around 3pm on Tuesday, due to trespassers on the railway, however, they have now re-opened.

Scotrail informed customers of the incident on Twitter, writing: “Due to trespassers on the railway at Haymarket all lines are closed.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.

Services to and from Haymarket Station were cancelled, delayed and revised, due to trespassers on the railway lines.